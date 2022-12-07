Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.