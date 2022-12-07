Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43-6.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 554.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

