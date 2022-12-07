Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.45 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

