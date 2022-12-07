Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $442.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.28 and a 200 day moving average of $310.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.46.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
Read More
