Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HOFT opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.