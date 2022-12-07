Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PEG opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

