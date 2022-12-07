Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PEG opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

