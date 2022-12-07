Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $312,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 2,259,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

