Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.