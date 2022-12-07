Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.0 %

RRX opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

