Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after buying an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

