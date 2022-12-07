Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.8% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.