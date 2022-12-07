Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
