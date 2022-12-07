Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 41.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

