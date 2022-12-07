Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 70.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,049,000 after purchasing an additional 496,687 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,079,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,180,000 after buying an additional 246,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stericycle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,281,000 after buying an additional 140,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

