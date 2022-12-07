Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 168.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

