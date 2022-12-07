Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Elastic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

