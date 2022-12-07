Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

CAJ opened at $22.51 on Monday. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Canon will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

