Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

