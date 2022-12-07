Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $293,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EQT by 63.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EQT by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:EQT opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
