Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $293,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EQT by 63.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EQT by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.