Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

