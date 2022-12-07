Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ES opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

