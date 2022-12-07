Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,514 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $274.35.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

