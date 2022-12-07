Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $97,046,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $24,684,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 145.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 639,380 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

