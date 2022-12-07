Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

