Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

