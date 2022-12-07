Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.72 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

