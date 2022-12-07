ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX Stock Up 0.4 %

IX stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

