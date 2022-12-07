Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,437 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.