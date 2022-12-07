Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.76.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

