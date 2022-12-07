Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.