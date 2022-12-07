Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

