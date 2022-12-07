Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

