Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

