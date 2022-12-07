8,347 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.