1,819 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,377 shares of company stock worth $76,213,863 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA stock opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

