TheStreet Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to B+

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $613.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.22.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graham by 17.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.