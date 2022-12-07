Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

MEC opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

