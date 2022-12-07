JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Underweight

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

