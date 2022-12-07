Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $482,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.