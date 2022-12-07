MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.00 million-$337.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

