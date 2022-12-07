Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

