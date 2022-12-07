Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,129 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 211.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

