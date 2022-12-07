Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.