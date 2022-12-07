NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $59,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

