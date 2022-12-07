Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,763,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 29.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 282,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

