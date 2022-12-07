Morgan Stanley Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

