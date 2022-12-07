Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

