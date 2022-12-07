Barclays Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 131,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 801.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.