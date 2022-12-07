Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.9 %

SKX opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

