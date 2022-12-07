Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.9 %

SKX stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

