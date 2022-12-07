Barclays Initiates Coverage on JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

